Advocates and parents say children from ethnic minority groups, who have long struggled with schooling, have been more excluded since the Covid-19 pandemic began. Photo: Miguel Candela
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Academic marginalisation of Hong Kong’s ethnic minority groups increases amid coronavirus pandemic

  • Advocates and parents say underprivileged children from these groups are finding it hard to keep up with studies at home as they lack computers or internet access
  • Meanwhile, a recent pilot study has found Nepali children in the city show lower resilience than their South Asian counterparts

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Raquel Carvalho
Raquel Carvalho

Updated: 8:00am, 30 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Advocates and parents say children from ethnic minority groups, who have long struggled with schooling, have been more excluded since the Covid-19 pandemic began. Photo: Miguel Candela
READ FULL ARTICLE