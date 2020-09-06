Maoshanwang durian, also known as Musang King, is prized for its flavour and texture. Photo: AFP
Durian farmers vs the state: In Malaysia’s maoshanwang hub, a spiky showdown over land
- The Save Musang King Alliance of farmers is accusing a conglomerate of exploiting them as durian demand in China, Hong Kong and Singapore soars
- The legal battle centres on the long-standing issue of land rights in the durian-growing haven of Raub in central Pahang
Topic | Malaysia
