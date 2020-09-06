Some studies suggest that 73 million sharks are finned each year, but other estimates put the number closer to 100 million. Photo: Getty ImagesSome studies suggest that 73 million sharks are finned each year, but other estimates put the number closer to 100 million. Photo: Getty Images
Some studies suggest that 73 million sharks are finned each year, but other estimates put the number closer to 100 million. Photo: Getty Images
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Why is the shark-fin trade buoyant while Covid-19 sinks the global economy?

  • Record-breaking seizures of smuggled fins show that a growing appetite from Asia is taking a toll on underwater ecosystems and fishing communities
  • In Indonesia, the world’s largest producer of shark products, many who have lost work amid the pandemic have been forced back into the industry

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Joshua Mcdonald
Joshua Mcdonald

Updated: 9:11am, 6 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Some studies suggest that 73 million sharks are finned each year, but other estimates put the number closer to 100 million. Photo: Getty ImagesSome studies suggest that 73 million sharks are finned each year, but other estimates put the number closer to 100 million. Photo: Getty Images
Some studies suggest that 73 million sharks are finned each year, but other estimates put the number closer to 100 million. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE