Some studies suggest that 73 million sharks are finned each year, but other estimates put the number closer to 100 million. Photo: Getty Images
Why is the shark-fin trade buoyant while Covid-19 sinks the global economy?
- Record-breaking seizures of smuggled fins show that a growing appetite from Asia is taking a toll on underwater ecosystems and fishing communities
- In Indonesia, the world’s largest producer of shark products, many who have lost work amid the pandemic have been forced back into the industry
