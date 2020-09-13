Fried tempeh at the Mayasari Indonesian Grill. Photo: HandoutFried tempeh at the Mayasari Indonesian Grill. Photo: Handout
Fried tempeh at the Mayasari Indonesian Grill. Photo: Handout
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Not just China, Indonesia loves US soybeans too as tempeh popularity booms

  • As demand for America’s top agricultural export rebounds in China amid the trade conflict, Indonesia has also increasingly become an important market
  • US soybeans are especially favoured by producers of tempeh, an Indonesian soybean cake that’s seeing a rise in global demand as a meat alternative

Topic |   Indonesia
Randy Mulyanto
Randy Mulyanto

Updated: 10:33pm, 13 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Fried tempeh at the Mayasari Indonesian Grill. Photo: HandoutFried tempeh at the Mayasari Indonesian Grill. Photo: Handout
Fried tempeh at the Mayasari Indonesian Grill. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE