A Dito Telecommunity-owned cell site tower in Quezon City, Philippines. Photo: Twitter
Philippines gives China-backed telecom firm green light to build cell towers on military bases
- The decision has reopened a debate about national security implications surrounding Dito Telecommunity, which is part-owned by China Telecom
- Dito and others have brushed off the concerns, but the company is facing other issues with it planned roll-out amid the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | The Philippines
