An artist’s rendering of PD AeroSpace’s space plane. Photo: HandoutAn artist’s rendering of PD AeroSpace’s space plane. Photo: Handout
An artist’s rendering of PD AeroSpace’s space plane. Photo: Handout
This Week in Asia /  Economics

High-end tourists from China targeted as Japan’s new ‘space port’ prepares for lift-off

  • Spacecraft developer PD AeroSpace is developing an airport on an island in Okinawa prefecture for space tourism by 2025
  • The company is eyeing wealthy adventure seekers, particularly those from China, for initial flights that are expected to cost around US$141,000

Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 6:36pm, 14 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An artist’s rendering of PD AeroSpace’s space plane. Photo: HandoutAn artist’s rendering of PD AeroSpace’s space plane. Photo: Handout
An artist’s rendering of PD AeroSpace’s space plane. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE