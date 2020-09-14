An artist’s rendering of PD AeroSpace’s space plane. Photo: Handout
High-end tourists from China targeted as Japan’s new ‘space port’ prepares for lift-off
- Spacecraft developer PD AeroSpace is developing an airport on an island in Okinawa prefecture for space tourism by 2025
- The company is eyeing wealthy adventure seekers, particularly those from China, for initial flights that are expected to cost around US$141,000
Topic | Japan
An artist’s rendering of PD AeroSpace’s space plane. Photo: Handout