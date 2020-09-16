Passengers walk with their luggage at the departure terminal at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Vietnam restarts flights with six cities in Asia for business travellers, citizens
- Foreigners travelling for business or study from the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, as well as Seoul, Tokyo and Taipei are included
- Observers say Vietnam is keen to reopen to ‘safe partners’ to mitigate the pandemic’s economic impact and encourage foreign investment inflows
Topic | Vietnam
