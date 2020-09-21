A container ship carries cargo to a port in Thailand. Photo: Getty ImagesA container ship carries cargo to a port in Thailand. Photo: Getty Images
Will Thailand’s bid to bypass Strait of Malacca ever be built – and will China play a part?

  • The idea of a Kra Canal linking the Indian and Pacific oceans dates back more than 300 years and, now, Bangkok is studying a ‘land bridge’ to replace it
  • But amid US-China tensions and Thailand’s economic woes, analysts aren’t sure it’s a sound or necessary plan

Jitsiree Thongnoi

Updated: 10:28am, 21 Sep, 2020

