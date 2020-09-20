A person holds a stack of Chinese yuan bank notes. Photo: Shutterstock
Indonesia begins to embrace China’s yuan as trade, belt and road projects fuel uptake
- An estimated US$2.7 billion’s worth of the country’s international trade was paid for using China’s currency in the first six months of this year
- China has emerged as Indonesia’s largest trading partner over the past decade and is its second-biggest source of foreign direct investment
Topic | Indonesia
A person holds a stack of Chinese yuan bank notes. Photo: Shutterstock