Roushan playing Holi with Chinese tourists. Photo: Manish Kumar (aka Roushan)
Border tensions and Covid-19 leave India’s Chinese-language tourist guides lost in translation
- Chinese interest in India’s tourism scene had been booming until the double whammy of the coronavirus and a deadly border dispute in the Himalayas
- With peak season arriving, business has all but dried up, prompting Chinese-language guides to ponder a new career
Topic | China-India relations
Roushan playing Holi with Chinese tourists. Photo: Manish Kumar (aka Roushan)