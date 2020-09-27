Domestic helpers on a footbridge in Mong Kok on their day off earlier this month. Photo: Edmond SoDomestic helpers on a footbridge in Mong Kok on their day off earlier this month. Photo: Edmond So
Domestic helpers on a footbridge in Mong Kok on their day off earlier this month. Photo: Edmond So
Indonesia’s scrapping of placement fees for migrant workers welcomed – except by agencies, employers

  • Advocates say Jakarta’s new rules will help prevent workers from falling into debt traps, though questions have been raised about enforcement
  • Employment agencies, meanwhile, have voiced their opposition – claiming the move will make it too expensive to hire Indonesian domestic helpers

Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Raquel Carvalho
Updated: 8:57am, 27 Sep, 2020

