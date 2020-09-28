Shoppers in Singapore’s Orchard Road district wearing masks. Photo: ReutersShoppers in Singapore’s Orchard Road district wearing masks. Photo: Reuters
Singapore turns a corner in Covid-19 fight but experts warn the battle is not over

  • Coronavirus infections in the city state have steadily declined and 99 per cent of its total cases have been reported as recovered
  • Authorities are easing more restrictions this week amid plans to allow for more inbound travel but experts urge caution

Dewey Sim in Singapore and Kok Xinghui

Updated: 5:35pm, 28 Sep, 2020

