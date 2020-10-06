A man runs along the beach in Pattaya in Thailand’s Chonburi province. The resort city is reeling from a lack of tourists due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. Photo: XinhuaA man runs along the beach in Pattaya in Thailand’s Chonburi province. The resort city is reeling from a lack of tourists due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. Photo: Xinhua
A man runs along the beach in Pattaya in Thailand’s Chonburi province. The resort city is reeling from a lack of tourists due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. Photo: Xinhua
This Week in Asia /  Economics

‘Golden week’ ghost town: Thailand’s Pattaya party zone struggles with no Chinese tourists

  • Last year Thailand was second only to Japan in attracting the most Chinese golden week visitors, but coronavirus restrictions kept them away this year
  • Pattaya has empty streets, closed bars, for sale signs, and its famous transgender cabaret is shut – but it is still pinning its future on Chinese cash

Topic |   Thailand
Vijitra Duangdee

Updated: 9:00am, 6 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A man runs along the beach in Pattaya in Thailand’s Chonburi province. The resort city is reeling from a lack of tourists due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. Photo: XinhuaA man runs along the beach in Pattaya in Thailand’s Chonburi province. The resort city is reeling from a lack of tourists due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. Photo: Xinhua
A man runs along the beach in Pattaya in Thailand’s Chonburi province. The resort city is reeling from a lack of tourists due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE