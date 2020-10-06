Travellers at Singapore’s Changi Airport, which has been servicing only a fraction of its usual traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: EPA
Singapore moves closer to Hong Kong ‘air travel bubble’, considers opening borders unilaterally
- Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said Singapore will consider more travel bubbles with countries deemed safe even if they do not reciprocate
- Plans to open a fifth ‘mega terminal’ at Changi Airport will be delayed by two years due to effects of coronavirus pandemic
Topic | Asia travel
