Travellers at Singapore’s Changi Airport, which has been servicing only a fraction of its usual traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: EPATravellers at Singapore’s Changi Airport, which has been servicing only a fraction of its usual traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: EPA
Singapore moves closer to Hong Kong ‘air travel bubble’, considers opening borders unilaterally

  • Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said Singapore will consider more travel bubbles with countries deemed safe even if they do not reciprocate
  • Plans to open a fifth ‘mega terminal’ at Changi Airport will be delayed by two years due to effects of coronavirus pandemic

Kok Xinghui
Updated: 4:12pm, 6 Oct, 2020

