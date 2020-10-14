The Kampong Glam area of Singapore. The country’s economy could be showing signs of life, with third-quarter GDP increasing slightly from the second quarter. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore sees third straight quarterly GDP contraction, but signs point to recovery
- Singapore’s economy contracted 7.0 per cent year on year in the third quarter, but grew 7.9 per cent on a quarterly, seasonally adjusted basis
- Analysts predict the city state is only likely to see positive economic growth next year, due to the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | Singapore
The Kampong Glam area of Singapore. The country’s economy could be showing signs of life, with third-quarter GDP increasing slightly from the second quarter. Photo: Bloomberg