Nguyen Thi Phuong, who run a collection centre in Hanoi, disassembles an old bicycle wheel to sell on the valuable parts to recyclers. Photo: Sen Nguyen
Vietnam’s waste pickers: unsung heroines in the informal workforce being ruined by Covid-19

  • Across Southeast Asia, thousands of waste pickers – many of them women –buy recycling waste that would otherwise become landfill
  • But plummeting prices for recyclables have hit them hard, and they receive no social security benefits nor a share of government pandemic relief

Sen Nguyen
Updated: 4:25pm, 14 Oct, 2020

