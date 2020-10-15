BTS perform during the 2020 MTV video music awards. Photo: Viacom/Handout via Reuters BTS perform during the 2020 MTV video music awards. Photo: Viacom/Handout via Reuters
BTS perform during the 2020 MTV video music awards. Photo: Viacom/Handout via Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Economics

K-pop superstars BTS become multimillionaires after Big Hit shares surge in South Korea

  • Big Hit Entertainment’s shares soared on the first trading day since going public, valuing the South Korean agency at about US$10 billion
  • The company says it will use the money raised to pay off debts, expand its business by acquiring music labels and foster artists in different countries

Topic |   BTS
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 9:39am, 15 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
BTS perform during the 2020 MTV video music awards. Photo: Viacom/Handout via Reuters BTS perform during the 2020 MTV video music awards. Photo: Viacom/Handout via Reuters
BTS perform during the 2020 MTV video music awards. Photo: Viacom/Handout via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE