BTS perform during the 2020 MTV video music awards. Photo: Viacom/Handout via Reuters
K-pop superstars BTS become multimillionaires after Big Hit shares surge in South Korea
- Big Hit Entertainment’s shares soared on the first trading day since going public, valuing the South Korean agency at about US$10 billion
- The company says it will use the money raised to pay off debts, expand its business by acquiring music labels and foster artists in different countries
