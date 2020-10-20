A wave of Chinese tech behemoths have recently been eyeing opportunities in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese tech firms eye Singapore base amid US-China tensions, coronavirus border closures
- As Washington increases its scrutiny over firms such as ByteDance, more are opting to diversify into Asean markets instead of the US or Europe
- While Singapore is set to benefit, it has to balance risks over data safety and ensure it is not seen as an escape route from US sanctions, analysts say
Topic | Singapore
A wave of Chinese tech behemoths have recently been eyeing opportunities in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg