A wave of Chinese tech behemoths have recently been eyeing opportunities in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg A wave of Chinese tech behemoths have recently been eyeing opportunities in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
A wave of Chinese tech behemoths have recently been eyeing opportunities in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Chinese tech firms eye Singapore base amid US-China tensions, coronavirus border closures

  • As Washington increases its scrutiny over firms such as ByteDance, more are opting to diversify into Asean markets instead of the US or Europe
  • While Singapore is set to benefit, it has to balance risks over data safety and ensure it is not seen as an escape route from US sanctions, analysts say

Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 8:25am, 20 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A wave of Chinese tech behemoths have recently been eyeing opportunities in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg A wave of Chinese tech behemoths have recently been eyeing opportunities in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
A wave of Chinese tech behemoths have recently been eyeing opportunities in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE