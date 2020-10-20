Experts say the number of Covid-19 tests needed could put off travellers. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble: tourists could spend US$600 on four Covid-19 tests
- While travellers won’t have to serve a quarantine, chances are they’ll have to take four expensive PCR tests clearing them of Covid-19, experts say
- For Singapore to restart its travel sector, it has to introduce tests which are cheaper, faster and better, they say
Topic | Hong Kong travel bubble
