Government staff demonstrate TraceTogether, Singapore's contact-tracing smartphone app. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s easing of coronavirus restrictions hinges on higher usage of contact-tracing app: minister
- Education minister Lawrence Wong says the island nation’s third phase of reopening is dependent on low community transmissions and more people using TraceTogether
- He says the locally developed programme will be more effective if 70 per cent of the population use it, up from the current 45 per cent
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Government staff demonstrate TraceTogether, Singapore's contact-tracing smartphone app. Photo: AFP