A market in India’s Ladakh region. As border tensions with China continue, traders are losing an important lifeline. Photo: Aakash Hassan
China-India tensions hit ‘Silk Road’ border businesses
- Traditional trading routes connecting India with the Silk Road have flourished in past decades, with the tacit approval of both armies
- But the stand-off means these traders are unable to cross the border, putting their livelihoods at risk in the profitable winter season
