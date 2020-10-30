An office worker silhouetted against the skyline of Singapore’s financial hub. Photo: AP An office worker silhouetted against the skyline of Singapore’s financial hub. Photo: AP
An office worker silhouetted against the skyline of Singapore’s financial hub. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Singapore’s local jobless rate rises to 4.7 per cent as pandemic worsens lay-offs in tourism and transport

  • Advance estimates show Singaporeans bore the brunt of the job losses in the third quarter after foreigners felt the effects earlier this year
  • Analysts said unemployment was likely to peak either in the third or fourth quarter but slow job growth will continue into 2021

Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 2:13pm, 30 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An office worker silhouetted against the skyline of Singapore’s financial hub. Photo: AP An office worker silhouetted against the skyline of Singapore’s financial hub. Photo: AP
An office worker silhouetted against the skyline of Singapore’s financial hub. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE