Archana Kotecha says there has been a normalisation of exploitation as part of business models. Photo: SCMP / Xiaomei Chen
Legal expert launches Remedy Project to tackle forced labour in Asia’s supply chains
- Archana Kotecha’s new initiative is aimed at finding speedier solutions that are accessible to the most vulnerable workers
- Her social enterprise is also developing a toolkit that can be used by companies to respond to migrant workers’ grievances
Topic | Human rights
