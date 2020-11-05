Customers purchase food at a hawker center in Singapore. Photo: EPA Customers purchase food at a hawker center in Singapore. Photo: EPA
Economics

In Singapore, ‘revenge dining’ trend sparked by Covid-19 cabin fever props up restaurants – but will it last?

  • Amid limited flights and global border restrictions, the island nation’s residents are diverting money they would have spent on travel to dining out
  • But while these venues have seen a surge in customers, with bookings hard to come by, experts are wary of concluding that the uptick is sustainable

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 9:00am, 5 Nov, 2020

