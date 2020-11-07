A 71-year-old delivery man enters an elevator in Seoul to deliver packages to high-rise apartments in this 2018 file photo. Photo: AFP A 71-year-old delivery man enters an elevator in Seoul to deliver packages to high-rise apartments in this 2018 file photo. Photo: AFP
In South Korea, some couriers are paying for same-day deliveries with their lives

  • Demand for their services has skyrocketed amid the coronavirus pandemic, as fewer people venture out to bricks-and-mortar shops
  • But long hours for low wages – just US$0.70 per package in some cases – are driving a growing number of couriers to an early grave

Updated: 12:47pm, 7 Nov, 2020

