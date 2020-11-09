Workers operate sewing machines at a factory in Central Java that makes apparel – one of the sectors Indonesia plans to prioritise under the potential new trade deal with the US. Photo: Bloomberg Workers operate sewing machines at a factory in Central Java that makes apparel – one of the sectors Indonesia plans to prioritise under the potential new trade deal with the US. Photo: Bloomberg
Indonesia looks to secure limited trade deal with US after Washington extends its GSP access

  • Deputy foreign affairs minister Mahendra Siregar says the potential agreement could double trade value between the countries to US$60 billion in five years
  • The proposal comes after Washington confirmed Jakarta was still eligible for Generalised System of Preferences status, a preferential tariff agreement

Resty Woro Yuniar
Updated: 9:22am, 9 Nov, 2020

