Tran Thi Khanh Trang harvesting rice straw in northern Vietnam. Photo: Sen Nguyen Tran Thi Khanh Trang harvesting rice straw in northern Vietnam. Photo: Sen Nguyen
Tran Thi Khanh Trang harvesting rice straw in northern Vietnam. Photo: Sen Nguyen
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Young Asian entrepreneurs embrace green-collar lives as technology makes farming ‘sexy’

  • Educated farmers are taking to the fields in countries like Vietnam and Indonesia, spurred on by new technologies and progressive ideals
  • The back-to-the-land movement comes at a time of shifting attitudes about working in rural areas, with some younger people seeing it as a better option than city life

Topic |   Vietnam
Randy MulyantoSen Nguyen
Randy Mulyanto in Jakarta and Sen Nguyen in Ho Chi Minh City

Updated: 10:15am, 8 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Tran Thi Khanh Trang harvesting rice straw in northern Vietnam. Photo: Sen Nguyen Tran Thi Khanh Trang harvesting rice straw in northern Vietnam. Photo: Sen Nguyen
Tran Thi Khanh Trang harvesting rice straw in northern Vietnam. Photo: Sen Nguyen
READ FULL ARTICLE