Tran Thi Khanh Trang harvesting rice straw in northern Vietnam. Photo: Sen Nguyen
Young Asian entrepreneurs embrace green-collar lives as technology makes farming ‘sexy’
- Educated farmers are taking to the fields in countries like Vietnam and Indonesia, spurred on by new technologies and progressive ideals
- The back-to-the-land movement comes at a time of shifting attitudes about working in rural areas, with some younger people seeing it as a better option than city life
Topic | Vietnam
Tran Thi Khanh Trang harvesting rice straw in northern Vietnam. Photo: Sen Nguyen