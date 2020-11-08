Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, delivers a speech in New Delhi in 2017. Photo: AFP Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, delivers a speech in New Delhi in 2017. Photo: AFP
India’s Mukesh Ambani to carve up US$200 billion Reliance Industries empire among children amid digital, retail pivot

  • The 63-year-old tycoon wants to radically reduce his conglomerate’s dependence on the energy sector through diversification
  • His three Ivy League-educated children already play an active role in reorienting the colossal enterprise, analysts say, and could take over soon

Vasudevan Sridharan
Vasudevan Sridharan in Bangalore

Updated: 5:04pm, 8 Nov, 2020

