Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, delivers a speech in New Delhi in 2017. Photo: AFP
India’s Mukesh Ambani to carve up US$200 billion Reliance Industries empire among children amid digital, retail pivot
- The 63-year-old tycoon wants to radically reduce his conglomerate’s dependence on the energy sector through diversification
- His three Ivy League-educated children already play an active role in reorienting the colossal enterprise, analysts say, and could take over soon
Topic | India
Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, delivers a speech in New Delhi in 2017. Photo: AFP