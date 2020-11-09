Singapore’s national carrier will use smaller aircraft in a bid to better control travel numbers. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong travel bubble: Singapore Airlines to use smaller aircraft when flights begin
- The airline will not use the 441-seater A380, given government ‘conservatism’ on the number of travellers who don’t need to serve quarantine
- Singapore Airlines’ CEO says the travel bubble could be ‘a very good pilot’ for how to safely resume international travel
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Singapore’s national carrier will use smaller aircraft in a bid to better control travel numbers. Photo: EPA