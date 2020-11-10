A taxi driver wearing a face mask waits at a traffic light in the Central Business District area in Singapore. Photo: EPA A taxi driver wearing a face mask waits at a traffic light in the Central Business District area in Singapore. Photo: EPA
Singapore’s self-employed workers mired in anxiety amid glum outlook for economic recovery

  • The government has offered almost US$1.5 billion in financial support but the last instalment was paid last month
  • Hopes of a quick comeback from Covid-19 have evaporated and the government has made clear that any opening up will occur gradually

Singapore
Pearl Lee

Updated: 12:37pm, 10 Nov, 2020

