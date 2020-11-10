Singaporeans spent an estimated S$34 billion on international travel in 2018. Photo: AFP Singaporeans spent an estimated S$34 billion on international travel in 2018. Photo: AFP
Singapore digital economy reels from travel crash amid Southeast Asian boom

  • Its digital economy shrank 24 per cent this year as some neighbours saw double-digit growth, says a report by Google, Temasek, and Bain & Company
  • However, the decline is ‘short term’ and Singapore has an ‘important role’ in driving the next phase of growth in the region’s internet economy, the report says

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 3:39pm, 10 Nov, 2020

