A photo display of Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and US President Donald Trump outside a Hanoi hotel. The US-Vietnam relationship could take a turn for the better under a Joe Biden presidency, at least in terms of trade. Photo: EPA-EFE
For Vietnam, Biden win could mean end of USTR currency and trade inquiries
- The inquiries into currency manipulation and furniture exports, launched before the US election, could now be paused or cancelled
- Analysts said the investigations undercut the US effort to use Vietnam as an Indo-Pacific strategic partner in countering China
Topic | Vietnam
A photo display of Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and US President Donald Trump outside a Hanoi hotel. The US-Vietnam relationship could take a turn for the better under a Joe Biden presidency, at least in terms of trade. Photo: EPA-EFE