Trips to Hong Kong from Singapore are back on the itinerary starting November 22. Photo: Reuters
Travel bubble: Singapore goes gaga for Hong Kong trips, sparking ticket price surge
- Singaporeans who are raring to leave the island bought tickets in droves after details of the Hong Kong travel corridor were announced
- Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung’s Cantonese comments on the arrangements won praise on social media
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Trips to Hong Kong from Singapore are back on the itinerary starting November 22. Photo: Reuters