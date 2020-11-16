An auctioneer fields bids at the Siam Inter Auto warehouse in Bangkok, where US$1 million worth of second-hand cars were sold in a single day when This Week in Asia visited. Photo: Vijitra Duangdee
Has hope for Thailand’s economy come too late for the kingdom’s crippling debt crisis?
- An improvement in third-quarter data and tourism limping back have not offset a surge in household debt, which hit 84 per cent of GDP in the second quarter
- Experts fear worse is to come for Southeast Asia’s second largest economy after the government ended a debt holiday for struggling individuals and small businesses
Topic | Thailand
