A Japanese couple walks in Gion area of Kyoto, one of Japan's most popular tourist destinations. Photo: EPA A Japanese couple walks in Gion area of Kyoto, one of Japan's most popular tourist destinations. Photo: EPA
A Japanese couple walks in Gion area of Kyoto, one of Japan's most popular tourist destinations. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Economics

As coronavirus keeps Chinese tourists out of Japan, Kyoto sees a silver lining

  • Business is ‘worst it has been for decades’, travel companies say, but a lack of crowds and congestion means locals can rediscover the city’s tranquillity
  • Local authorities are seeking to encourage Chinese travellers back

Topic |   Chinese tourists
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 7:22am, 17 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Japanese couple walks in Gion area of Kyoto, one of Japan's most popular tourist destinations. Photo: EPA A Japanese couple walks in Gion area of Kyoto, one of Japan's most popular tourist destinations. Photo: EPA
A Japanese couple walks in Gion area of Kyoto, one of Japan's most popular tourist destinations. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE