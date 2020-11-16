Leaders and trade ministers of 15 Asia-Pacific nations pose for a virtual group photo during the 4th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, on November 15. Photo: EPA Leaders and trade ministers of 15 Asia-Pacific nations pose for a virtual group photo during the 4th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, on November 15. Photo: EPA
The RCEP has been signed, at last – but resistance to China could yet prove a hurdle before it takes effect

  • Opposition to the deal could still come from participants’ parliaments, with analysts pointing to Australia, South Korea and Japan’s shaky relationships with Beijing
  • Malaysia and Thailand are also seen as possibly delaying ratification – and even sans hurdles, the deal’s mostly likely start date could be January 1, 2022

Topic |   RCEP
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 8:05pm, 16 Nov, 2020

