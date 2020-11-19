Better Surf Thailand in Phangnga province, southern Thailand, saw a surge in local students after June 2020. Photo: Facebook
Thai businesses call for travel bubbles even as local tourism surges
- Tourism revenues from domestic travellers are projected to surpass that of foreigners for the first time amid the coronavirus pandemic
- Thailand is keeping the 14-day quarantine requirement for travellers even as calls grow from the tourism sector to exclude visitors from low-risk cities
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Better Surf Thailand in Phangnga province, southern Thailand, saw a surge in local students after June 2020. Photo: Facebook