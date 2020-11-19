Better Surf Thailand in Phangnga province, southern Thailand, saw a surge in local students after June 2020. Photo: Facebook Better Surf Thailand in Phangnga province, southern Thailand, saw a surge in local students after June 2020. Photo: Facebook
Better Surf Thailand in Phangnga province, southern Thailand, saw a surge in local students after June 2020. Photo: Facebook
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Thai businesses call for travel bubbles even as local tourism surges

  • Tourism revenues from domestic travellers are projected to surpass that of foreigners for the first time amid the coronavirus pandemic
  • Thailand is keeping the 14-day quarantine requirement for travellers even as calls grow from the tourism sector to exclude visitors from low-risk cities

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jitsiree Thongnoi
Jitsiree Thongnoi in Bangkok

Updated: 9:30am, 19 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Better Surf Thailand in Phangnga province, southern Thailand, saw a surge in local students after June 2020. Photo: Facebook Better Surf Thailand in Phangnga province, southern Thailand, saw a surge in local students after June 2020. Photo: Facebook
Better Surf Thailand in Phangnga province, southern Thailand, saw a surge in local students after June 2020. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE