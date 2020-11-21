The skyline of Singapore’s financial district as seen from the Marina Bay area. The city state is capitalising on its status as a regional financial hub by offering incentives to lure family offices. Photo: AP
For Asia’s super-rich, Singapore family offices keep the wealth churning – but Hong Kong wants a piece of the pie too
- James Dyson and the couple behind hotpot chain Haidilao are among those who have set up units in the city state to safeguard their family fortunes
- Hong Kong also aims to become a hub for family offices, eyeing the almost US$2 trillion in wealth set to change hands in Asia over the next decade
Topic | Singapore
The skyline of Singapore’s financial district as seen from the Marina Bay area. The city state is capitalising on its status as a regional financial hub by offering incentives to lure family offices. Photo: AP