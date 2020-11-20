A boat being blown up by the Indonesian government in 2016 after it was seized for illegal fishing. Photo: AFP
The US wants to take on China over illegal fishing in the South China Sea. Why is Asean wary?
- Analysts say countries in the region welcome the move, but do not want militarised law enforcement that could spark bigger clashes in the disputed waterway
- China is the top perpetrator of illegal fishing, a sector the UN estimates is worth US$23.5 billion globally
Topic | South China Sea
