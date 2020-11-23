Grounded Malaysia Airlines planes are parked at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport amid the Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Reuters
Can AirAsia and Malaysia Airlines stay aloft amid the coronavirus pandemic? Only with major restructuring, experts say
- According to the government, airlines in Malaysia are expected to take three years to recover from the impact of Covid-19
- AirAsia’s combination of lay-offs, diversification and loans is seen as a viable strategy, but analysts say the future is less clear for Malaysia Airlines
