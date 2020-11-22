Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chapra, Bihar state. His ‘self-reliant’ India plan appears to be stumbling. Photo: AFP
As Chinese imports boom, what happened to Modi’s ‘self-reliant’ India?
- China not only remains India’s biggest source of imports, its share of the total actually increased in the six months to September, government data shows
- Indian traders and manufacturers are struggling to end their reliance on Chinese goods partly thanks to a lack of high quality, locally made alternatives
