Jakarta-based e-commerce company Bukalapak has attracted a wide range of foreign investment, including most recently from Microsoft. Photo: Handout Jakarta-based e-commerce company Bukalapak has attracted a wide range of foreign investment, including most recently from Microsoft. Photo: Handout
Jakarta-based e-commerce company Bukalapak has attracted a wide range of foreign investment, including most recently from Microsoft. Photo: Handout
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Why are Google and Amazon investing in Indonesia’s tech unicorns? Because Alibaba and Tencent are too

  • The US tech giants have made inroads into the Southeast Asian nation this year, joining companies from China in vying for the lucrative regional market
  • The American firms are seen as cautious, mostly targeting heavily funded tech companies, while Chinese investors are viewed as more willing to take risks

Topic |   Asia Tech
Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 8:46am, 30 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Jakarta-based e-commerce company Bukalapak has attracted a wide range of foreign investment, including most recently from Microsoft. Photo: Handout Jakarta-based e-commerce company Bukalapak has attracted a wide range of foreign investment, including most recently from Microsoft. Photo: Handout
Jakarta-based e-commerce company Bukalapak has attracted a wide range of foreign investment, including most recently from Microsoft. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE