Jakarta-based e-commerce company Bukalapak has attracted a wide range of foreign investment, including most recently from Microsoft. Photo: Handout
Why are Google and Amazon investing in Indonesia’s tech unicorns? Because Alibaba and Tencent are too
- The US tech giants have made inroads into the Southeast Asian nation this year, joining companies from China in vying for the lucrative regional market
- The American firms are seen as cautious, mostly targeting heavily funded tech companies, while Chinese investors are viewed as more willing to take risks
