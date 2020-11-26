PM Muhyiddin Yassin arrives for a session at the Malaysian Parliament in Kuala Lumpur on November 26, 2020. Photo: AFP PM Muhyiddin Yassin arrives for a session at the Malaysian Parliament in Kuala Lumpur on November 26, 2020. Photo: AFP
Malaysia’s Muhyiddin Yassin wins draft budget vote, overcoming leadership test

  • The 2021 budget bill has moved past the so-called policy stage following a voice vote in the 222-seat parliament
  • But the bill can still be defeated in upcoming debates in the committee stage of deliberations

Tashny Sukumaran
Tashny Sukumaran in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 4:56pm, 26 Nov, 2020

