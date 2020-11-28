Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left, with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen before their meeting in Phnom Penh in October, when the two countries signed a free-trade agreement. Photo: AP Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left, with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen before their meeting in Phnom Penh in October, when the two countries signed a free-trade agreement. Photo: AP
Cambodia’s aim in trade deals: keep the US and Japan close, but China closer

  • Phnom Penh is negotiating a raft of free-trade agreements, but the pacts are not expected to lessen its reliance on Beijing
  • Analysts say the agreements are intended to help Cambodia diversify its trade game and will not pull the country out of Beijing’s orbit

Maria Siow
Updated: 8:30am, 28 Nov, 2020

