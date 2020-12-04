Indonesia has joined its Southeast Asian neighbours including Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos, in forming partnerships with Huawei. Photo: AP Indonesia has joined its Southeast Asian neighbours including Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos, in forming partnerships with Huawei. Photo: AP
Is Indonesia becoming too reliant on Huawei?

  • Greater access to Indonesia’s market will boost the Chinese telecoms giant, as only 70 per cent of its 270 million people are online
  • But there are concerns that it is becoming the country’s only vendor, and worries over increased risk of Chinese interference, cyberattacks and hacking

Resty Woro Yuniar
Updated: 7:57pm, 4 Dec, 2020

