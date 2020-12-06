Newly graduated nurses take their oaths at a ceremony in a mall in Manila in 2010. Photo: Reuters Newly graduated nurses take their oaths at a ceremony in a mall in Manila in 2010. Photo: Reuters
Nurses in the Philippines can’t go abroad, but there are few opportunities at home

  • The country already has a surplus of trained nurses, but not enough jobs to go round, with some hospitals paying less than a shop assistant could earn
  • Critics blame the government for depressing wages by ‘commodifying’ the nursing profession with its decades-long focus on exporting manpower

Raissa Robles

Updated: 1:00pm, 6 Dec, 2020

