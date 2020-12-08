“Sophia the Robot” sits on stage during a discussion on artificial intelligence at the 2018 RISE Conference in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
With RISE tech conference, Malaysia aims for place on global digital map
- The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, which led the bid for RISE, says hosting conference will help show off country’s digital bona fides
- RISE CEO Paddy Cosgrave said the political situation in Hong Kong did not impact the company’s decision to make the move to Kuala Lumpur
Topic | Malaysia
“Sophia the Robot” sits on stage during a discussion on artificial intelligence at the 2018 RISE Conference in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP