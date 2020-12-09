Singapore’s Merlion statue and financial district. Photo: AP Singapore’s Merlion statue and financial district. Photo: AP
World Economic Forum: a calculated risk for Covid-safe Singapore

  • The forum’s switch from Davos, Switzerland, to the Southeast Asian country is a PR coup and promises a boon for the troubled business tourism sector
  • But as the shelved Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble shows, Covid-19 fortunes are fickle and an international conference is a ‘high stakes event’

Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 7:00pm, 9 Dec, 2020

