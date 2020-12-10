Bitcoin will be one of the four digital currencies traded on the exchange. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore’s DBS bank to launch digital currency exchange featuring Bitcoin, Ether, XRP and Bitcoin cash
- DBS Digital Exchange will be the world’s first cryptocurrency exchange backed by a traditional bank, says DBS chief Piyush Gupta
- It will allow Bitcoin, Ether, XRP and Bitcoin cash to be traded against the Yen, US, Singapore and Hong Kong dollars and may be in business from next week
Topic | Digital currencies
Bitcoin will be one of the four digital currencies traded on the exchange. Photo: Bloomberg