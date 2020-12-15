A worker mans a furnace during the nickel-smelting process at a plant in Indonesia. Photo: AFP
Indonesia: Widodo steps up bid to woo investment from Tesla’s Elon Musk
- The president’s personal invitation comes as Southeast Asia’s largest economy looks to venture into the burgeoning electric-vehicle industry
- Indonesia is the world’s largest exporter of nickel, a key material in lithium-based batteries, and also has the world’s biggest nickel reserves
Topic | Indonesia
A worker mans a furnace during the nickel-smelting process at a plant in Indonesia. Photo: AFP